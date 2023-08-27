Inuvik’s Fiddle and Flow festival celebrated its second year from Aug. 18 to 20. Musicians, dancers and singers from across the Beaufort Delta came out to jam and compete. Thousands of dollars in prizes were won by the top musicians of the weekend. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Volunteer Jackie Challis tells a story before the show begins. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jaycee Blake takes to the stage. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Youth first place winner Abigail Voudrach prepares to sing a song. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Dez Loreen provided some comedy for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Collin Allen sings a song for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Julia Cockney sings a song while her husband Roy provides the musical accompaniment. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Shannon Furlong-Voudrach sings a song for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Pat Wolki gives a performance. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

First place winner Doris Rogers keeps the crowd entertained. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Teana Gordon-Ruben sings while Kolton Gordon-Ruben backs her up on guitar. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Devon Notaina shows off his skills with the squeeze-box. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kathy Ruben makes her performance debut during the budding artists wing of the show - her effort won her third place. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Debbie Gordon Ruben sings a song she wrote herself - and won fourth prize in the budding artists category. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo