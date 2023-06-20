Circumpolar culture was on full display at the Arctic Development Expo. The annual gathering in Inuvik ran from June 12 to 14 this year, bringing delegates from across the North and beyond. Each evening attendees were treated to cultural showcases from Inuvik and across the circumpolar North. Also, comedy.

Tetlit Gwich’in Dancers hit the dance floor at the Arctic Development Expo in Inuvik to entertain the crowd on June 13. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Virtuosos Eric Blake on bass, Michael Francis on Violin and Nolan Kasook on guitar, keep the party going on June 13. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Cynthia Tetlichi and Connor Charlie pass under their partner’s arms. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

J’lyn Vaneltsi smiles while Donavyn Koe focuses on his footwork. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Payton McLeod and Darius Keevik dance in sidestep. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Charlayna Charlie and Bryson Nerysoo smile as they dance for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Donavyn Koe escorts J’lyn Vaneltsi and Charlayna Charlie onto the dance floor. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Dancers do-si-do around the dance floor. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Seanna McCarthy shows off a fur lined cover. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Alana Bodin-Joe shows off an cover made with locally sourced fabric. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Savanah Elias Beaulieu displays a parkie and brightly coloured mukluks. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Symantha Adams smiles as she shows off a traditional cover. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Monica Dalton Loreen is on fire in this sunburst parka. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kyra McDonald wears a traditional cover with a hood. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Seanna McCarthy dazzles with this red and black combination. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Dustin Smith wears a white cover. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Symantha Adams and Dominique Firth Gruben match patterns. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Rena Rogers smiles as she shows off her Delta-braid inspired dress. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Monica Dalton Loreen shows off her traditional mukluks while wearing a fringed dress. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kyra McDonald shows off a red dress. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Beverly Kingmiaqtaq is stoic in her leather dress and mukluks. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Symantha Adams shows off a skirt with raven insignia. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kyra McDonald holds a pose while showing off her dress and fur collar. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Dominique Firth Gruben showcases specially made earrings. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Samantha McDonald showcases a beaded necklace. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Beverly Kingmiaqtuq showcases a traditionally inspired haltertop and fur earrings. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kaiden McDonald breaks hearts with this Delta twist on 50s fashion. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Samantha McDonald passes by as the fringes on her dress flow in the breeze. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Samantha Elias Beaulieu showcases a hat made from a goose. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Symantha Adams struts some brightly coloured mukluks. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tatiana Degai performs a traditional dance from her homeland of Petropavlovsk-Kamchatski, which sits just across the Bering Strait in Northeastern Russia. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tatiana Degai, who originally hails from the region of Petropavlovsk- Kamchatski in Russia, shares a cultural dance during the evening of June 14. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Stanislav Ksenofontov demonstrates how to play a mouth harp, a traditional musical instrument of the Sakha Sire, a region of Siberia North of Mongolia, during the Arctic Development Expo in Inuvik, N.W.T on June 14. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Comedian Kelly Taylor in his first trip North opens the main bill of entertainment on June 14. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo