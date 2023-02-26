East Three School’s annual five-on-five basketball tournament officially rebranded itself as the annual Alfred Moses Memorial Tournament Feb. 10-11. Moses was an avid supporter of Inuvik basketball and the program felt naming a tournament after him was a good way to honour his memory. In the end, the host East Three Eagles u19 took the championship.

Lachlan Conway Adams makes his way towards the net. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

River Keegan Drennan blinks as Tahlia Garaba takes off with the ball. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kayla Walzak holds a image of the tournament banner, which is still in the mail. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Winston Moses recites a prayer during the opening ceremonies. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Stephanie Parkes holds the Alfred Moses Memorial Tournament plaque, which contains floorboards taken from the original Sir Alexander Mackenzie school. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Scorekeepers Tessa Jenks, Brooke Dalton, Jay Bretana, Seigna Hult-Griffin. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Adam Mourtada pushes past Jesse Elias to make his way down court. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Hamza Mourtada and Keenan Wolki-Jacobson leap for the ball during an opening tip-off. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Corey Cockney blasts past Jaxon Lennie Brodhagen. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Sasha Olesky makes his way to the net. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kunai Sharma dribbles down the court with Joseph Kay in hot pursuit. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Dwayne Raddi reaches out for the ball while Clyde Rogers covers him. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kunai Sharma performs a layup Clyde Rogers covers him. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Winners of the u13 portion of the tournament, L-R: River Keegan Drennan, Jacob Robertson, Lachlan Conway Adams, Yale Hansen, Davie Letendre, William Gruben, Hudson Gillis. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Parkes.

East Three Eagles co-captains Dwayne Raddi and Justin Stewart receive the winners plaque from Winston Moses. Photo courtesy of Stephanie Parkes