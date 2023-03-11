Girls took over the ring at the Midnight Sun Complex this month. Four-time Olympian hockey player Meghan Agosta was in Inuvik Feb. 19 to coach young girls interested in the game. After a day of coaching and drills, the girls paired off for a fun game before retiring for pizza and celebrations.

Eleanor McLeod skates the puck up the ice. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Emailia Maring rushes the puck. Eric Bowling/ NNSL photo

Kaia Parks battles Claire Latendre for the face off. Alianna Gruben and Hayden Smith support Kaia Parkes. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Holly Peterson chasing Nora Leon. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tamara Blake getting chased from the opposing team. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Emelia Maring stick handles down the ice

Four-time Canadian Olympian Meghan Agosta signs helmets and jerseys for the young athletes. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kelcey Wright rushing the puck up the ice beside teammate Izzy Cole. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo