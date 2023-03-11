Girls took over the ring at the Midnight Sun Complex this month. Four-time Olympian hockey player Meghan Agosta was in Inuvik Feb. 19 to coach young girls interested in the game. After a day of coaching and drills, the girls paired off for a fun game before retiring for pizza and celebrations.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling