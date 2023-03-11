Girls took over the ring at the Midnight Sun Complex this month. Four-time Olympian hockey player Meghan Agosta was in Inuvik Feb. 19 to coach young girls interested in the game. After a day of coaching and drills, the girls paired off for a fun game before retiring for pizza and celebrations.

Eleanor McLeod skates the puck up the ice. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Eleanor McLeod skates the puck up the ice. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Emailia Maring rushes the puck. Eric Bowling/ NNSL photo

Kaia Parks battles Claire Latendre for the face off. Alianna Gruben and Hayden Smith support Kaia Parkes. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Holly Peterson chasing Nora Leon. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tamara Blake getting chased from the opposing team. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Emelia Maring stick handles down the ice

Four-time Canadian Olympian Meghan Agosta signs helmets and jerseys for the young athletes. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kelcey Wright rushing the puck up the ice beside teammate Izzy Cole. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Both teams pose for a photo before retiring to a pizza party. Photo courtesy Inuvik Minor Hockey

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

Leave a comment

Cancel reply

Your email address will not be published.