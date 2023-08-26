Athletes in Inuvik didn’t let a cloud of smoke get in the way of their ballgame. The annual Inuvik Midnight Sun Tournament hit Peggy Curtis Field from Aug. 4 to 7, drawing 10 teams from across the Mackenzie and Beaufort Deltas. When the dust settled, the Tuk Whitecaps took the top prize, with the Amirco Barry Pickers in second and the Native Yankees in third. Awards were presented as follows:

Individual awards:

Most improved male: Krish Sharma

Most improved female: Heather Moses

Most sportsmanlike male: Jeremy Keevik

Most sportsmanlike female: Hope Anumba

Skills competition:

Base running:

Womens – Kyra McDonald (12.89s)

Mens – Morris Nogasak (12.09s)

Throwing:

Womens – Kat Nogasak

Mens – Morris Nogasak

Home Run Derby:

Womens – Kyra McDonald

Mens -Kenny Semmler

Barry Jacobson takes a swing at a pitch. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Neil Kuptana races around first base. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Megan Etter makes her way around first base. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Mitchell Jacobson throws a pitch. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

BJ Voudrach prepares to throw the ball after securing third base. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Chris Smith lobs the ball out from the outfield to save a play. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Corey Cockney looks to the umpire to see if he tagged a runner on second. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

BJ Voudrach catches a foul ball. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

JD Nasogaluk focuses on the incoming fly ball. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Chase Nogasak races around third base. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Lance “Percy” Nogasak has his eye on the prize. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A handful of the athletes who took part in the three day weekend gathered for a group photo at the end. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tournament organizers Jon Amos, Edward Kogiak, Jeff Amos, Davoonah Kasook and Kayleigh Storr. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo