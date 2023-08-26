Athletes in Inuvik didn’t let a cloud of smoke get in the way of their ballgame. The annual Inuvik Midnight Sun Tournament hit Peggy Curtis Field from Aug. 4 to 7, drawing 10 teams from across the Mackenzie and Beaufort Deltas. When the dust settled, the Tuk Whitecaps took the top prize, with the Amirco Barry Pickers in second and the Native Yankees in third. Awards were presented as follows:
Individual awards:
Most improved male: Krish Sharma
Most improved female: Heather Moses
Most sportsmanlike male: Jeremy Keevik
Most sportsmanlike female: Hope Anumba
Skills competition:
Base running:
Womens – Kyra McDonald (12.89s)
Mens – Morris Nogasak (12.09s)
Throwing:
Womens – Kat Nogasak
Mens – Morris Nogasak
Home Run Derby:
Womens – Kyra McDonald
Mens -Kenny Semmler
Due to the NWT wildfires, Northern News Services has shut down its printing press but will continue to deliver news through this website, including free PDF versions of our newspapers during this extraordinary period. If you have any stories you would like to share, please contact us at newsroom@nnsl.com.