After a year hiatus due to Covid-19, the Gwich’in Cup made its triumphant return to Roy Sugloo Arena at the Midnight Sun Complex, running March 10 to 14. A total of 160 youth assembled to form 17 teams across six age categories. In the end, Delta Heat took the championship for the U19s, the Beaufort Braves won the U15s after a shootout, Mackenzie Hawks won the U13s after a shootout, Wolverine warriors claimed the U11 title, and Northern Lights was the top U9 team in the tournament.

