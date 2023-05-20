Youth at Moose Kerr School in Aklavik have been taking to the air since last December as the school’s gymnastics team. A group of 13 girls practice once a week, unless they’re called to do a performance at a school assembly. Proud coach Sandra Summers said the girls are strong, determined and love to learn new skills.

Emery McLeod and Cambrie Storr hug after practice. Photo courtesy of Sandra Summers

Cambrie Storr lifts up Kavehya Blake during gymnastics practice. Photo courtesy of Sandra Summers

Bethaney Koe, JayLynn Franson, Tiffani McLeod and Abigail Arey practice a routine. Photo courtesy of Sandra Summers

Coach Sandra Summers holds Cambrie Storr up during practice. Photo courtesy of Sandra Summers

Moose Kerr School’s gymnastics squad strike a pose for the camera: Lindsey McLeod, Elizabeth Edwards, Abigail Arey, Tiffani McLeod, Bethaney Koe, Salsabeel Ayache, Kavehya Blake, Aspen Storr, Jaylynn Franson, Rebecca Pascal, Cambrie Storr, Emery McLeod and Veronica Koe. Photo courtesy of Sandra Summers

Members of Moose Kerr School gymnastics team: Abigail Arey, Tiffani McLeod, Bethaney Koe, Salsabeel Ayache, Kavehya Blake, Aspen Storr, Jaylynn Franson, Rebecca Pascal, Cambrie Storr, Emery McLeod and Veronica Koe. Photo courtesy of Sandra Summers

Cambrie Storr is held up by Salsabeel Ayache while coach Sandra Summers provides support. Photo courtesy of Sandra Summers