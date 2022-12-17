Inuvik hosted Arctic Winter Games tryouts for Northern games and snowshoeing from Dec. 9 to 11

Athletes from across the Beaufort Delta and elsewhere in the Northwest Territories used East Three School as a base to rest, train and compete.

Snowshoers braved the cold winds of the Mackenzie winter while traditional athletes dazzled onlookers with their prowess, all for a chance to attend the Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo, Alta., next February.

Underwood Day focuses on his form with a solid two-foot high kick. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

James Williams throws everything he has into the triple jump. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deeandra Benoit holds nothing back during a Dec. 9 one foot high kick competition. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

While the traditional games athletes competed in the warm school, Jordan Archie, Kierra McDonald, Ariana Keevik, Zody Kay, Diezel Blake, Douglas Blake and Keyanna Nerysoo took to the Mackenzie River to compete for a spot on the snowshoe team — in a -31 C wind chill. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tobin Klengenberg pulls Hayden Elias forward during the arm pull. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Teegan Tapuna fights through the pain to perform a one hand reach. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Leon Mangelana takes to the air during the sledge jump competition. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Coach Agnes Krengneklak tries out the airplane. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Dawson Craig practises the head pull for competition. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Team NWT’s snowshoeing representatives, from left, coach Deeron Vittrekwa, Jordan Archie, Kierra McDonald, Ariana Keevik, Diezel Blake, Kayleen Nerysoo, Zody Kay, coach Nicole McDonald and Jeffery Amos. Seated: Dorothy Erigaktoak, Wanda McDonald and Holly Jones. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kobe Alexie gets some air time during the knuckle hop competition. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo