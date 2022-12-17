Underwood Day focuses on his form with a solid two-foot high kick. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Inuvik hosted Arctic Winter Games tryouts for Northern games and snowshoeing from Dec. 9 to 11
Athletes from across the Beaufort Delta and elsewhere in the Northwest Territories used East Three School as a base to rest, train and compete.
Snowshoers braved the cold winds of the Mackenzie winter while traditional athletes dazzled onlookers with their prowess, all for a chance to attend the Arctic Winter Games in Wood Buffalo, Alta., next February.
Underwood Day focuses on his form with a solid two-foot high kick. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
James Williams throws everything he has into the triple jump. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Deeandra Benoit holds nothing back during a Dec. 9 one foot high kick competition. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
While the traditional games athletes competed in the warm school, Jordan Archie, Kierra McDonald, Ariana Keevik, Zody Kay, Diezel Blake, Douglas Blake and Keyanna Nerysoo took to the Mackenzie River to compete for a spot on the snowshoe team — in a -31 C wind chill. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Tobin Klengenberg pulls Hayden Elias forward during the arm pull. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Teegan Tapuna fights through the pain to perform a one hand reach. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Leon Mangelana takes to the air during the sledge jump competition. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Coach Agnes Krengneklak tries out the airplane. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Dawson Craig practises the head pull for competition. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Team NWT’s snowshoeing representatives, from left, coach Deeron Vittrekwa, Jordan Archie, Kierra McDonald, Ariana Keevik, Diezel Blake, Kayleen Nerysoo, Zody Kay, coach Nicole McDonald and Jeffery Amos. Seated: Dorothy Erigaktoak, Wanda McDonald and Holly Jones. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Kobe Alexie gets some air time during the knuckle hop competition. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Team NWT’s representatives for Northern games at the Arctic Winter Games in February. Back row, from left, coach Craig Gruben, Chris Stipdonk, James Williams, Jim Underwood Day, Dawson Craig, Austin Van Loon and Tobin Klengenberg. Middle row, from left, Cheyanne Lafferty, Deandra Brownlee, Teaan Taptuna, Nelton Panaktalok and Leon Mangelana. Front row, from left, Gloria Rogers, Kaydra Nogasak, Bailey Nogasak, Krista Kitekudlak, Mario McDonald, Deeandra Benoit and Natalie Avik. Missing: Paden Elias, Veronica McDonald and Danica Taylor. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
