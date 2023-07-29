For the first time in 57 years, the top paddlers of the North took the ultimate challenge, paddling 120 kilometres from Aklavik to Inuvik. Twelve teams cast off from Aklavik at 8 a.m. July 20, with the first team crossing the finish line at 8:18 p.m. that night, making the journey in just over 12 hours. The last team to make it in arrived at 6:04 a.m. July 21, spending a total of 22 hours on the river.

Men’s time arrival

1st place Kendall McDonald and Tim Gordon 8:18 p.m.

2nd place Brandon Johnston and Steven Mooney 8:41 p.m.

3rd place Donovan Arey and JoJo Arey 9:20 p.m.

Women’s time arrival

1st place Pauline Frost and Nichole McDonald 10:39 p.m.

2nd place Melba Mitchell and Blaise Mitchell 6:04 a.m.

Mixed time arrival

1st Phillip Mitchell and Merissa Mitchell 9:54 p.m.

2nd Shaun Tobac and Cara Manuel 10:11 p.m.

3rd Joseph Tobac and Jeanette Tobac 10:39 p.m.

4th Buddy Gully and Shauna Gully 11:22 p.m.

5th Chris Amos and Nadine Tatchinron 11:39 p.m.

Residents of Aklavik came out for a celebratory feast to send off the racers July 19, with the Fort Good Hope Drummers giving a steady beat for a dance circle. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Participants bless the river the night before the race begins. Photo courtesy of Donovan Arey

Elder Annie B. Gordon offers an opening prayer before the race begins. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

The Fort Good Hope Drummers see off the racers as the horn sounds. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Stephen Mooney and Brandon Johnston stick to the middle of the river. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Joseph and Jeanette Tobac smile to the support boats as they paddle along. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Donovan Arey and JoJo Arey work their paddles down the river. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Brandon Johnston and Steven Mooney smile for the camera as the support boat passes them by. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Phillip Mitchell and Merissa Mitchell make their way down the river. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Shauna and Buddy Gully keep pace with the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Chris Amos and Nadine Tatchinron are focused on their task. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Pauline Frost and Nichole McDonald were on the water until 10:39 - that’s 14-and-a-half hours of rowing. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Joselyn Kelly-Bourassa and Kadin Felix Tatchinron ply the waters between Inuvik and Aklavik. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Shaun Tobac and Cara Manuel eye what awaits them down river. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tim Gordon and Kendall McDonald did not stop paddling for the entire 12-hours it took them to reach Inuvik from Aklavik. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Elder Melba and her granddaughter Blaise Mitchell teamed up to take on the challenge - the pair were on the river for 22 hours. Photo courtesy of Jacqueline Arey

Tim Gordon and Kendall McDonald paddle beneath a hanging tree. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Arctic Terns were out in full force to protect their nests, creating an additional challenge for the racers. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

The Fort Good Hope Drummers cheer on the racers as they make their way into the main channel of the Mackenzie River system. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A large crowd came out to celebrate the racers as they made their way into Inuvik over night. The last team to make it in arrived at 6 a.m. the next morning. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

The Fort Good Hope drummers welcome the athletes into port. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A child wades in the water as the first team makes their way to the Inuvik boat launch. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo