Some of Inuvik’s best young curlers hit the ice in Yellowknife this past weekend for a couple of big events.

Mason MacNeil and his rink of Kaleb Picek, John Voudrach, Kolsen Church and coach Hilary Charlie were one of the four teams contesting the NWT Men’s Curling Championship. The big prize for the winning team was a trip to the Tim Hortons Brier in Lethbridge, Alta., next month and that went to Jamie Koe of Yellowknife, who emerged victorious after beating Yellowknife’s Greg Skauge, the defending champion. MacNeil and company ended up losing their quarter-final contest to Hay River’s D’arcy Delorey.

Reese Wainman and her rink of Alex Testart, Brooke Smith, Whitney Kasook and coach Nick Saturnino were in a best-of-five battle with Yellowknife’s Cassie Rogers in the NWT U20 Women’s Curling Championship with the winner moving on to the Canadian U21 Curling Championships in Stratford, Ont., next month. Rogers would win in three straight.

Here’s some of the action from the playoff round on Feb. 12.

-text by James McCarthy

Alex Testart delivers one of her third stones during action in the NWT U20 Women’s Curling Championship on Feb. 12. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Alex Testart, left, and Brooke Smith lay down the brushes. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

Mason MacNeil watches on behind Hay River’s D’arcy Delorey during playoff action in the NWT Men’s Curling Championship on Feb. 12. James McCarthy/NNSL photo

John Voudrach, left, and Kaleb Picek give the rock a good scrub. James McCarthy/NNSL photo