Inuvik’s Ingamo Hall was jam-packed on Nov. 14 for Aarigaa! — Totally Arctic Wrestling’s three-year anniversary show. Extra chairs had to be brought out of storage to cover the biggest beatdown in the Beaufort to date. Aarigaa is a term of excitement in Inuvialuktun. The show featured guest wrestlers Mitch Clarke and Matt Cross and set up a showdown in Tutkoyaktuk two nights later.

Matt Cross woos the crowd with a backflip bodyslam into Mitch Clarke. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder holds Nolarbear in a headlock during the opening tag-team match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Will you be my friend? Mitch Clarke takes Blu Wilder to the air in a suplex. Eric Bowlling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder takes to the air as Mitch Clarke decides he doesn’t want any of it. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deztro the Eskimofo roughs up Blu Wilder following Wilder’s second back-to-back match, setting up their showdown in Tuktoyaktuk two days later. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Matt Cross has Nolarbear in a hold during the Totally Arctic Wrestling two-year anniversary show Nov. 14. Ingamo Hall was packed for the wrestling circuit’s biggest show yet. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Matt Cross lands on Nolarbear’s back after leaping off the turnbuckle. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo