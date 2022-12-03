Inuvik’s Ingamo Hall was jam-packed on Nov. 14 for Aarigaa! — Totally Arctic Wrestling’s three-year anniversary show. Extra chairs had to be brought out of storage to cover the biggest beatdown in the Beaufort to date. Aarigaa is a term of excitement in Inuvialuktun. The show featured guest wrestlers Mitch Clarke and Matt Cross and set up a showdown in Tutkoyaktuk two nights later.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling