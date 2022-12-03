Inuvik’s Ingamo Hall was jam-packed on Nov. 14 for Aarigaa! — Totally Arctic Wrestling’s three-year anniversary show. Extra chairs had to be brought out of storage to cover the biggest beatdown in the Beaufort to date. Aarigaa is a term of excitement in Inuvialuktun. The show featured guest wrestlers Mitch Clarke and Matt Cross and set up a showdown in Tutkoyaktuk two nights later.

Matt Cross woos the crowd with a backflip bodyslam into Mitch Clarke. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder holds Nolarbear in a headlock during the opening tag-team match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Will you be my friend? Mitch Clarke takes Blu Wilder to the air in a suplex. Eric Bowlling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder takes to the air as Mitch Clarke decides he doesn’t want any of it. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deztro the Eskimofo roughs up Blu Wilder following Wilder’s second back-to-back match, setting up their showdown in Tuktoyaktuk two days later. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Matt Cross has Nolarbear in a hold during the Totally Arctic Wrestling two-year anniversary show Nov. 14. Ingamo Hall was packed for the wrestling circuit’s biggest show yet. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Matt Cross lands on Nolarbear’s back after leaping off the turnbuckle. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Still the champion — Nolarbear celebrates after his victory over Matt Cross. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

