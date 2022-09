Despite heavy rainfall and cooler winds, residents of Inuvik got out and about Sept. 10 for the annual Fall Fair at Chief Jim Koe Park. Treats, sweets and goods were on sale throughout the day along with the sounds of live music.

The afternoon was topped off with the Fleece and Flannel Fall Fashion Show, where models and designers showed off their defences against the incoming winter.

Vendors were protected from the elements by the big tent as they set up tables to sell their wares. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A cold and wet Saturday was warmed up by hot coffee, fresh tea and delicious homemade cupcakes and pastries. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Eric Blake on guitar and Michael Francis on the fiddle kept the crowd entertained throughout the afternoon. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Food vendors helped ensure fair-goers didn’t go hungry. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Paintings by youth as part of the Lift project, where local artist Tracy Blyth helped youth paint their favourite fall colours. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Town of Inuvik marketing and communications coordinator Dez Loreen assists Inuvik Drum in getting a shot ready for the fall fashion show. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jenn and Jonah Parrott take the stage for the Fleece and Flannel Fashion Show in matching colours, which was enough to win the contest. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Constance Lollemand brought a tambourine along with her classic fall fashion. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Maylis Loirette dons a fall red for her fashion show entry. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Mary Roland took some convincing to get on stage, but showed off this stunning red cover and mitts when she made the walk. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo