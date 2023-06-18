Inuvik was beaming with pride on June 5. A huge conglomorate of social clubs, service organizations and governments came together on Pride Day to show their support for the LGBTQ2S+ community and to show hate has no place in the streets of Inuvik. Following the march, a barbecue and concert was enjoyed by all.

Youth race to be at the front of the Inuvik Pride Parade. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Youth race to be at the front of the Inuvik Pride Parade. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A lady waves as she passes by during the parade. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Streets were filled with rainbows, orange shirts and self love all around. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A lone float tells celebrates pride en masse. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Delegates from 23 diplomatic missions marched in solidarity with the people of Inuvik. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Ed Hartley and Will Logan flip burgers for the hungry marchers. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Volunteers from East Three School and Kuzuri Judo Club hand out food and drink to the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

The gymnasium was packed for the celebrations. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Emcee Marshal Jellema keeps the program going. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Danish ambassador Hanne Fugl Eskjær gives a speech about pride to the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Anishinaabe-francophone musician G. R. Gritt performs at East Three School on June 5 as part of Inuvik’s Pride celebrations. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

Leave a comment

Cancel reply

Your email address will not be published.