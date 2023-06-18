Inuvik was beaming with pride on June 5. A huge conglomorate of social clubs, service organizations and governments came together on Pride Day to show their support for the LGBTQ2S+ community and to show hate has no place in the streets of Inuvik. Following the march, a barbecue and concert was enjoyed by all.
Eric Bowling
