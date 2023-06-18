Inuvik was beaming with pride on June 5. A huge conglomorate of social clubs, service organizations and governments came together on Pride Day to show their support for the LGBTQ2S+ community and to show hate has no place in the streets of Inuvik. Following the march, a barbecue and concert was enjoyed by all.

Youth race to be at the front of the Inuvik Pride Parade. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A lady waves as she passes by during the parade. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Streets were filled with rainbows, orange shirts and self love all around. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A lone float tells celebrates pride en masse. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Delegates from 23 diplomatic missions marched in solidarity with the people of Inuvik. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Ed Hartley and Will Logan flip burgers for the hungry marchers. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Volunteers from East Three School and Kuzuri Judo Club hand out food and drink to the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

The gymnasium was packed for the celebrations. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Emcee Marshal Jellema keeps the program going. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Danish ambassador Hanne Fugl Eskjær gives a speech about pride to the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo