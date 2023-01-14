People in Inuvik welcomed back the Sun Jan. 6 as the Inuvik Sunrise festival kicked off for the weekend. Guests flew in from across Canada and beyond to join the community in the annual solar greeting. Workshops and artwork were on display throughout the weekend. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Yvonne Dimaano dishes out smoothies at the concession booth. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A festival classic was back on the ice Jan. 6 as the glow in the dark skate kept kids busy during the Taste of Inuvik opening ceremonies. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Volunteers prepare to dish out delicious country food at the Taste of Inuvik opening ceremonies for the Inuvik Sunrise festival. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Volunteers keep the coffee warm for attendees. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Elder Mabel Brown offers an opening prayer for the Inuvik Sunrise Festival. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Abe Drennan performed a series of lively sets between performances during the opening ceremonies. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Theland Kicknosway plays a few traditional tunes on his flute during the opening ceremonies. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Theland Kicknosway and his mother Elaine sing a traditional lullaby. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A butterfly of rainbows circles Theland Kicknosway’s arm during his L.E.D. Hoopdance at the Inuvik Sunrise Festival Jan. 6. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Theland Kicknosway creates a tube of light as part of his L.E.D. Hoop Dance light show. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Theland Kicknosway makes multiple circles as part of his L.E.D. Hoop Dance. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

William Greenland and Theland Kicknosway perform a flute duet during the Taste of Inuvik opening ceremonies Jan. 6. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Vanessa (Kasook) Rogers and Tegan (Allen) Emaghok perform for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kevin Allen throws his hands up in joy during a Drum Dance performance at the Taste of Inuvik opening ceremonies for the Inuvik Sunrise Festival Jan 6-8. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Liam Dillon, Kolton Gordon-Ruben and his son Kolby Jace Gordon-Ruben shout out as they dance for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Felicia Elanik and Annie Aleekuk perform a traditional Inuvialuit Drum Dance for the crowd at the Taste of Inuvik opening ceremonies for the Inuvik Sunrise Festival Jan. 6 to 8. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Alayna Wolki reaches to the sky as part of Inuvialuit Drum Dance celebrations during the opening ceremonies for Inuvik’s Sunrise Festival Jan. 6 to 8. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A free fitness “boot camp” class was held Jan. 7, hosted by Alberta Federation of Labour Certification Association certified instructor Anick Deschenes Jenks. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Fireworks light up the sky along the Mackenzie River as vehicles lined up to watch for the Inuvik Sunrise Festival Jan 6-8. The annual festival welcomed back the sun amid a snowy weekend. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo