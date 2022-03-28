After missing a year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 33rd IRC Native Hockey tournament returned with a roar March 17 to 20. Fourteen teams — including two from Whitehorse and teams from Paulatuk and Délı̨nę — made up two divisions to please a packed, masked crowd with four days of back-to-back, high intensity hockey. When the dust finally settled, the PCM Pros were named the ‘B’ Division champions and the Inuvik Huskies claimed the ‘A’ Division title.
Eric Bowling
Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta.