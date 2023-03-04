Inuvik’s Midnight Sun Complex was jam-packed Feb. 23 to 26 for the IRC Native Hockey Tournament. Eight teams came out to play, braving blizzards and closed roads to get their ice time. When all was settled, the Tuk Bulldogs were the ‘B’ division champions and the Inuvik Huskies took the ‘A’ division title. Eric Bowling/NNSL Photo

Inuvialuit Regional Corporation vice chair Lawrence Ruben drops the first puck for Malena Selects forward Michael Krengnektak and Paulatuk Wolverine Aaron Ruben. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Malena Selects Carl Kuptana proposes to his girlfriend — and she said yes. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Dwayne Illasiak of the Malena Selects bounces the puck off of Paulatuk goaltender Robert Ruben during Friday night action. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Max Kototak connects to fire off a slapshot down the ice as Keegan Greenland braces to block the shot. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Northwind’s Lennox Amos rushes the Tuk Bulldogs net, maintained by Jeremy Mousseau. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

LJ’s Contracting right winger James Blake approaches the Inuvik Huskies blue line. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Inuvik Huskies captain Micky Ipana circles back after putting the puck behind LJ’s Contracting goaltender Kenny Semmler. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

LJ’s Contracting defenseman George Irish reaches out to catch Inuvik Huskies left winger Elton Ruben. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Curly Blow of the Tuk Bulldogs and Lennox Amos of Northwind race for the puck. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Inuvialuit Regional Corporation vice chair Lawrence Ruben presents the elusive ‘B’ division MVP Lennox Amos with his award. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Inuvialuit Regional Corporation vice chair Lawrence Ruben and ‘A’ division most valuable player Elton Ruben. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo