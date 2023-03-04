Inuvik’s Midnight Sun Complex was jam-packed Feb. 23 to 26 for the IRC Native Hockey Tournament. Eight teams came out to play, braving blizzards and closed roads to get their ice time. When all was settled, the Tuk Bulldogs were the ‘B’ division champions and the Inuvik Huskies took the ‘A’ division title. Eric Bowling/NNSL Photo
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling