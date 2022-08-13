Inuvik Slo-pitch association held its annual Midnight Sun tournament from July 29 to Aug. 1. With the town dropping field rates, more teams were able to register and in total nine teams came out for a weekend of ball. When the dust settled, the Native Yankees took the 2022 championship.

Mitchell Jacobson of the Whitecaps races to home plate while his opponents juggle the ball. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jemra Gruben of the Whiteheads takes a swing at a pitch during the final day of the Midnight Sun Tournament. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Amirco Barry Pickers pitcher Barry Jacobson throws a pitch during the final day of the Midnight Sun Tournament Aug. 1. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jason Baxter of the Native Yankees lets the horsehide fly during the final day of the Midnight Sun Tournament on Aug. 1. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jordan Rogers of the Native Yankees peels around third base while his opponents focus on stopping someone on first. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo