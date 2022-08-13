Inuvik Slo-pitch association held its annual Midnight Sun tournament from July 29 to Aug. 1. With the town dropping field rates, more teams were able to register and in total nine teams came out for a weekend of ball. When the dust settled, the Native Yankees took the 2022 championship.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling