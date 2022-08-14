A community classic, the Midway Music festival was back in full force July 29 to Aug. 1. Hundreds came from far and wide for a weekend of dancing, singing and celebrations. With border restrictions eased, even friends and family from Alaska made the trip. Photos courtesy of Lawrence Norbert.

Friends gather to celebrate the birthday of Dorothy Alexie, on the 2nd left. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

A youth group from Alaska practices their set before heading on stage. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Tetlit Zheh youth dancers pose for the camera. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Tetlit Zheh youth dancers perform for the crowd. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Midway Lake Smile Festival – Tetlit Gwich’in smilers. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Sisters-in-law Joey, Sasha and Charlie reminisce about earlier festivals in B.C. while Kenton looks at the camera.

Midway Lake Smile Festival: Whitehorse meets Inuvik. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Cornmeal or no cornmeal – the dance goes on! And yes, there really is a shortage due to worldwide supply chain. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Midway Lake Smile Festival – Marilyn Savage, middle, and her contingent from Alaska. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

The cornmeal-less dance goes on. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Thomas Manuel, Jr., from Fort Good Hope calls out for fiddler Harold Frost from Old Crow. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Midway Lake Smile Festival – Olive Chatelaine and Eugene Pascal from Aklavik. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert