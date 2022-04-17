From April 8 to 11, the Beaufort Delta thundered with the return of the Inuvik Muskrat Jamboree. The major festival was back in full gear after a subdued jamboree in 2021 due to Covid-19 and being outright cancelled the year before. Many festival favourites, such as feasts and live performances, made their triumphant return as residents competed in feats of strength, skill and speed. All photos submitted.

Winston Moses shows off his favourite clothes during the traditional garb parade. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Kolb

An aerial of the snowmobile racetrack set up on the Mackenzie East Branch for a weekend of high speed races. Photo courtesy Kristian Binder

Gage Francis, centre, make sawdust in the men’s long sawing. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Start of the Men’s Open Class 100-mile track race. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Snowmobile racers turn a corner in this aerial shot of the river races. Photo courtesy of Kristian Binder

The Women’s Open Class 75-mile track race begins. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Esther and daughter Maggie Ipana show off their traditional garb. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Kolb

A racer kicks up dust as she begins the second half of the Women’s 75-mile race track. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

An aerial of snowmobile racers taking off from the starting line. Photo courtesy of Kristian Binder

Racers in the Women’s 75-mile track race are neck-and-neck around tight corners. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Long-time volunteer Jeffery Amos keeps an eye on the plank walk. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Adrian Kagyut makes a final burst to outpace Tony Pratte in a thrilling race which showed the two keeping stride-for-stride until the end. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Tony Pratte congratulates Adrian Kagyut and offers a pick-me-up to prevent leg cramps. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Jojo Arey begins the return leg. Photo courtesy Nigit’stil Norbert

Jemra Gruben keeps pace with Mitchell Jacobson at the midpoint of the race. Photo courtesy of Nigit’stil Norbert

Start of the Isaac Simon & Mary Firth Memorial Masters Open Dog Race. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Crowds gather at the community games area for the log sawing competition. Photo courtesy of Kristian Binder

Racers are neck-and-neck during the snowshoe races. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Women’s 75-mile racers kick up the snow. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Women’s 75-mile racer Charlene Black, in the white jacket, stays on 3rd place in the first lap. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Barbara Arey of Aklavik puts her traditional skills to use in the tea boiling contest. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Gage Francis gives his Fonz impression in the snow race. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Daniel Lucas makes a throw during the harpoon toss. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Kolb

Esther Ipana lets loose during the harpoon toss. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Kolb

John Day hoists a muskrat skin after winning the skinning competition. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Kolb

Talent show singing winner Colin Allen Jr. plays a tune for an eager crowd. Photo courtesy of Elizabeth Kolb