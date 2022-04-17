From April 8 to 11, the Beaufort Delta thundered with the return of the Inuvik Muskrat Jamboree. The major festival was back in full gear after a subdued jamboree in 2021 due to Covid-19 and being outright cancelled the year before. Many festival favourites, such as feasts and live performances, made their triumphant return as residents competed in feats of strength, skill and speed. All photos submitted.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling