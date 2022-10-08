People of the Beaufort and Mackenzie deltas took the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation as their own in its second year of existence, with each community finding their own way to honour the memory of those who never made it home while finding ways to heal the survivors. Inuvik hosted a children’s carnival, Ulukhaktok made their own community-specific orange shirts, Tsiigehtchic walked with an orange flag donated by an anonymous benefactor and Fort McPherson lit up in orange. A second Reconciliation through the Arts night was held in Inuvik during the commemorative gatherings, which ran from Sept. 28 to 30.

Yvonne Dimaano, Alrytzha Guevara, Gylveonne Guevara and Daisy Anonuevo join Natalie Bullock at a drawing table during the Reconciliation through the Arts gathering in Inuvik on Sept. 28. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Esther Ipana teaches Rayna Vittrekwa and Meghan Lupien some beading techniques. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Bambi Amos, in the far back, shares her knowledge in leather working with Erin Baldwin, Tara Carpenter, Emily Arey and Shawna Coleman. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Corrine Bullock and Jacey Firth Hagen of the Western Arctic Youth Collective emcee’d the Sept. 28 evening. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Denise MacDonald, who organized Inuvik’s first Reconciliation through Arts event last year, speaks during the evening. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Gail-Ann Raddi teaches sewing to a group of eager students. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Brian Kowikchuk and Rachel Schooley share a laugh as he shows a group how to paint. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Alison Lennie, Karli Zschögner, Erica Thompson, Velma Illasiak and Elizabeth Illasiak learn how to make Every Child Matters badges from Greta Sittichinli. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A march down Mackenzie Road drew hundreds of supporters of Truth and Reconciliation. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A trio pose for the camera during the Sept. 30 march in support of National Truth and Reconciliation Day in Inuvik. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Abe Drennan and Winston Moses have a chat during the march. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Billie Lennie shows how to drum dance to a crowd of youth during the Sept. 30 ceremonies at Chief Jim Koe Park. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Sparky, the Inuvik Fire Department mascot, was on hand to take photos with the kids during the Truth and Reconciliation Kiddie Carnival at the Midnight Sun Complex. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A youth lets a shot fly at Const. Stephen Eddison, who mans the net for the kids. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A youth shoots some hoops at a station as part of the kiddie carnival at a jam-packed Midnight Sun Complex. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Lucas Edwards turns a corner around a pylon during the egg races. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Debbie Bernhardt assists Royler Allen at the fishing hole during the kiddie carnival at the Midnight Sun Complex. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Inuvik’s Midnight Sun Complex was a sea of orange for the Truth and Reconciliation kiddie carnival on Sept. 30, organized by the Inuvik Mental Health Working Group. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Fine dining for the afternoon was provided by deputy mayor Natasha Kulikowski, who probably flipped more than 500 burgers. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tyanna Bain reads out one of the Calls to Action for Truth and Reconciliation. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Fitzgerald Stuart had some technical difficulties with his microphone, but was eager to share the message that teenagers and young adults need to have spaces and programs to keep them occupied and have a feeling of purpose to prevent them from falling through society’s cracks. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jolie Wolki reads out one of the Calls to Action for Truth and Reconciliation during the opening ceremonies of the carnival. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Autumn Blake reads out one of the Calls to Action for Truth and Reconciliation. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

A plaque, commissioned for National Truth and Reconciliation Day, is now viewable at Chief Jim Koe Park. Mayor Clarence Wood read out the text of the plaque during the opening ceremonies. Photo courtesy of Town of Inuvik

Students and staff at Chief Julius School in Fort McPherson dressed up their windows in orange to spread the message of Truth and Reconciliation. Photo courtesy of Chief Julius School

Students and staff at Chief Julius School come together to show off their orange. Photo courtesy of Chief Julius School

Students and staff at Helen Kalvak Elihakvik in Ulukhaktok don a special orange shirt designed in the community. Photo courtesy of Helen Kalvak Elihakvik

Leland Van Loon leads the Chief Paul Niditchie School walk for Truth and Reconciliation on Sept. 29 with an orange flag that was donated anonymously to the Gwichya Gwich’in Council and Tsiigehtchic Charter Community. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert

Mia Blake hoists the orange flag on the return leg of the Chief Paul Niditchie School walk for Truth and Reconciliation Sept. 29. Photo courtesy of Lawrence Norbert