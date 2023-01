Inuvik was host to the NWT Scotties from Jan. 11 to Jan. 15.

Four teams battled it out for the right to represent the territory at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts in Kamloops Feb. 17-26. When the dust settled, Team Galusha took first place while Team Wainman finished second.

Carina McKay-Saturnino of Team Bain eyes her throw as Tyra and Tannis Bain set out to follow it down the rink. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Sweepers Margot Flemming and Sarah Koltun keep pace with Jo-Ann Rizzo’s rock during a draw. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Brooke Smith of Team Wainman yells out to her skip while Alex Testart-Campbell assists with the broom. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jo-Ann Rizzo of Team Galusha gets ready to release a shot. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Natasha Nasogaluak of Team Lennie looks to her skip for direction as she follows the rock. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Atticus Willkomm bears the standard for Team Bain during opening ceremonies Jan. 11, introducing Tyanna Bain, Carina McKay-Saturnino and Tannis Bain. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Reese Wainman of Team Wainman throws the first rock of the bonspiel during the opening ceremonies. She’s joined by teammates Tamara Bain and Brooke Smith. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo