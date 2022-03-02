Representatives of Team NWT for the Canadian Curling Seniors Championships were selected in Inuvik this last weekend, as the NWT Seniors Curling Championships was held at the Inuvik Curling Centre Feb. 24 to 27. When the dust settled, Team Hudy had won it for the men and Team Cormier was the top women’s team. The tournament drew five teams to Inuvik.

Team NWT - Senior Ladies Champions: Sharon Cormier, Cheryl Tordoff and Marta Moir. Photo courtesy of NWT Curling

Team NWT - Senior Men Champions: Glen Hudy, Brian Kelln, Franz Franz Dziuba and Richard Klakowich. Photo courtesy of NWT Curling

Manny Arey clears a path for a passing rock while Hans Lennie watches. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Melba Mitchell looks down the rink at Donna Maring assists her in sweeping. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Donovan Arey sweeps a shot from Manny Arey. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Cheryl Tordiff prepares to shoot. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Marta Moir follows a shot down the rink. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Ben McDonald and Ian Moir work the brooms while Ed Sattelberger keeps up. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo