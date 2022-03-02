Representatives of Team NWT for the Canadian Curling Seniors Championships were selected in Inuvik this last weekend, as the NWT Seniors Curling Championships was held at the Inuvik Curling Centre Feb. 24 to 27. When the dust settled, Team Hudy had won it for the men and Team Cormier was the top women’s team. The tournament drew five teams to Inuvik.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling