For the first time in a few years, East Three School was bustling with activity early in the Thanksgiving weekend as the Paulou Ittungna Memorial Volleyball tournament returned to the courts. Named for one of East Three School’s finest athletes, the players gave it their all over the two day event. When the dust settled, Team Wes won it for the men and the Notorious D.I.G. took top prize for the women. In the youth league, the Block Party was first place, the Black Dragons were in second place and the Grizzlies made third. John Voudrach and Tessa Jenks were respective MVPs for their divisions.

Maryssa Camacho bunts while Lisa Murphy gives her space. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Sasha Olesky takes to the air to spike an incoming volley. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tyanna Bain prepares to serve her competition. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nicole McDonald focuses as she bunts the ball back to the opposing court. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Anick Deschenes Jenks focuses as she blocks a spike. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kierra McDonald spikes a ball down into her opponent’s court. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Shaylena Blake keeps her focus as she prepares to return a serve. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jonathan Amos and Kyle Ittungna pose with the Paulou Ittungna Memorial Plaque during the opening ceremonies of the tournament. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo