For the first time in a few years, East Three School was bustling with activity early in the Thanksgiving weekend as the Paulou Ittungna Memorial Volleyball tournament returned to the courts. Named for one of East Three School’s finest athletes, the players gave it their all over the two day event. When the dust settled, Team Wes won it for the men and the Notorious D.I.G. took top prize for the women. In the youth league, the Block Party was first place, the Black Dragons were in second place and the Grizzlies made third. John Voudrach and Tessa Jenks were respective MVPs for their divisions.

Maryssa Camacho bunts while Lisa Murphy gives her space. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Maryssa Camacho bunts while Lisa Murphy gives her space. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Sasha Olesky takes to the air to spike an incoming volley. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tyanna Bain prepares to serve her competition. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nicole McDonald focuses as she bunts the ball back to the opposing court. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Anick Deschenes Jenks focuses as she blocks a spike. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kierra McDonald spikes a ball down into her opponent’s court. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Shaylena Blake keeps her focus as she prepares to return a serve. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Jonathan Amos and Kyle Ittungna pose with the Paulou Ittungna Memorial Plaque during the opening ceremonies of the tournament. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Tournament organizer Jeff Amos wanted to give an extra shout out to the staff of East Three School for their help with the tournament, particularly Lisa Murphy and Vanessa Wolzak. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

Leave a comment

Cancel reply

Your email address will not be published.