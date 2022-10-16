For the first time in a few years, East Three School was bustling with activity early in the Thanksgiving weekend as the Paulou Ittungna Memorial Volleyball tournament returned to the courts. Named for one of East Three School’s finest athletes, the players gave it their all over the two day event. When the dust settled, Team Wes won it for the men and the Notorious D.I.G. took top prize for the women. In the youth league, the Block Party was first place, the Black Dragons were in second place and the Grizzlies made third. John Voudrach and Tessa Jenks were respective MVPs for their divisions.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling