Ingamo Hall shook with fury as Totally Arctic Wrestling occupied the building for its Block Party on Aug. 26. The show was a fundraiser to help longtime Inuvik resident Ross Weitzel cover the costs of his cancer treatments. Joining the usual suspects was Todd Quality, who helped the wrestling stable put on a fabulous show. More bruising photos on page 7.

Deztro the Eskimofo saunters out to the crowd before a tag-team match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear feeds shots to Todd Quality on the turnbuckle. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear throws Todd Quality over his shoulder. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

TAW Referee Devin Roberts challenges Deztro for the Jericho Cruise belt — he won the match swiftly. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Todd Quality mocks the crowd as he grapples with Nolarbear. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder refuses to tap out as Nolarbear puts him in a submission hold. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear connects with a flying kick to Blu Wilder’s face. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Referee Devin Roberts slaps the mat as Nolarbear and Blu Wilder beat each other senseless into a no contest ruling. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Todd Quality puts a chair to use on Blu Wilder. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Still the champ — Blu Wilder relishes his victory over Todd Quality. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo