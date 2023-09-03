Ingamo Hall shook with fury as Totally Arctic Wrestling occupied the building for its Block Party on Aug. 26. The show was a fundraiser to help longtime Inuvik resident Ross Weitzel cover the costs of his cancer treatments. Joining the usual suspects was Todd Quality, who helped the wrestling stable put on a fabulous show. More bruising photos on page 7.

Deztro the Eskimofo saunters out to the crowd before a tag-team match. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear feeds shots to Todd Quality on the turnbuckle. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear throws Todd Quality over his shoulder. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

TAW Referee Devin Roberts challenges Deztro for the Jericho Cruise belt — he won the match swiftly. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Todd Quality mocks the crowd as he grapples with Nolarbear. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Blu Wilder refuses to tap out as Nolarbear puts him in a submission hold. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear connects with a flying kick to Blu Wilder’s face. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Referee Devin Roberts slaps the mat as Nolarbear and Blu Wilder beat each other senseless into a no contest ruling. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Todd Quality puts a chair to use on Blu Wilder. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Still the champ — Blu Wilder relishes his victory over Todd Quality. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Eric Bowling

Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee....

