Canada Day was an exciting one in Inuvik, as the titans of the North did battle for the North of 60 Championship Belt. Deztro the Eskimofo and Nolarbear’s long anticipated rematch was broadcast on TAW’s Youtube Channel on July 1. Who would emerge the champion?

Deztro the Eskimofo saunters into the arena, sporting the Jericho Cruise championship belt. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear sports the North of 60 championship belt as he enters the building. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Referee Devin Roberts displays the North of 60 championship belt, up for grabs. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear puts Deztro the Eskimofo into a headlock. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deztro the Eskimofo recoils in pain as Nolarbear gives him an open palm slap. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear feeds Deztro the Eskimofo shots on the turnbuckle. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deztro the Eskimofo gets Nolarbear by the throat. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear puts Dezstro the Eskimofo in a hold, but may have miscalculated where to put his wrist. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nolarbear attempts to free himself from Deztro the Eskimofo’s grasp. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deztro the Eskimofo holds Nolarbear in a boston crab. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

It looked like it was all over for the Eskimofo - until he remembered his secret weapon. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deztro the Eskimofo shows that winning is messy work as he sprays Nolarbear with soda pop. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Deztro the Eskimofo puts Nolarbear in a pin and hooks the leg. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

KING OF THE NORTH. Victory is so sweet - Deztro the Eskimofo holds the North of 60 Championship belt he won after a Canada Day beat down. But how long will his reign last? Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Here comes a new challenger! Title match with Blu Wilder. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

In his second back-to-back title match, this time against Blu Wilder, Deztro the Eskimofo realizes he probably should have had a rest first. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Referee Devin Roberts starts the count as Blu Wilder puts Deztro the Eskimofo in a pin. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

MEET THE NEW CHAMP. Blu Wilder hoists the North of 60 Championship belt after ending Deztro the Eskimofo’s two-minute reign. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Watch the whole affair right here: