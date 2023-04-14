Students from across the Beaufort Delta showed off their passion for knowledge at Beaufort Delta District Education Council’s Wisdom Fest. The annual fair allows students to explore projects in science, passion or heritage and provides cash prizes for the best work in several age groups. Students learned about concepts are varied as the political spectrum to hunting and trapping techniques and beyond.

This year’s medallists are:

Science

Grades 4 to 6

East Three Elementary School – Rita Garaba – first

East Three Elementary School – Atticus Willkomm – second

Moose Kerr School – Yehya Ayache – third

Grades 7 to 9

Moose Kerr School – Maryam Ayache – first

Mangilaluk School – Owen Whynot – second

Grades 10 to 12

East Three Secondary School William – Rogers and Rylan Wainman – first

Harmonie MacLeod-Lennie and Chloe Frost were second place in the passion project category. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Heritage

Grades 4 to 6

Chief Paul Niditchie School – Payton Inglangasuk and Cruz Blake Storr – first

Chief Paul Niditchie School – Sydney Van Loon – second

East Three Elementary School – Claire Letendre, Bristol Pidborochynski, and Avery Cardinal-Blake – third

Grades 7 to 9

East Three secondary School – Bea Dhungel – first

Chief Julius School – Diezel Blake, Aubrey Francis Norman, Alexis Koe, Jathena Vaneltsi, Krystal Firth, Adrianna Koe, Kiedyn Nerysoo, and Leah Vittrekwa – second

Chief Julius School – Aliayah Alexie and CJS Grade 8 Class – third

Grades 10 to 12

Moose Kerr School – Husineh Ayache and Sarah Meyook – first

East Three Secondary School – Alexandria Ruben – second

East Three Secondary School – Daniel Hartley – third

Passion

Grades 4 to 6

East Three Elementary School – Valerie Salloman – first

Chief Paul Niditchie School – Harmonie MacLeod-Lennie and Chloe Frost – second

Mangilaluk School – Trent Wolki – third

Grades 7 to 12

Moose Kerr School – Sydney McLeod – first

Mangilaluk School – Izaak Cockney – second

Moose Kerr School – Kylar Irish – third

Grades 10 to 12

East Three Secondary School – Rowan McInnes and Dezso Garaba – first

Chief Paul Niditchie School – James Arey-Cardinal – second

Mangilaluk School – Alex Wolki – third