Students from across the Beaufort Delta showed off their passion for knowledge at Beaufort Delta District Education Council’s Wisdom Fest. The annual fair allows students to explore projects in science, passion or heritage and provides cash prizes for the best work in several age groups. Students learned about concepts are varied as the political spectrum to hunting and trapping techniques and beyond.
This year’s medallists are:
Science
Grades 4 to 6
East Three Elementary School – Rita Garaba – first
East Three Elementary School – Atticus Willkomm – second
Moose Kerr School – Yehya Ayache – third
Grades 7 to 9
Moose Kerr School – Maryam Ayache – first
Mangilaluk School – Owen Whynot – second
Grades 10 to 12
East Three Secondary School William – Rogers and Rylan Wainman – first
Heritage
Grades 4 to 6
Chief Paul Niditchie School – Payton Inglangasuk and Cruz Blake Storr – first
Chief Paul Niditchie School – Sydney Van Loon – second
East Three Elementary School – Claire Letendre, Bristol Pidborochynski, and Avery Cardinal-Blake – third
Grades 7 to 9
East Three secondary School – Bea Dhungel – first
Chief Julius School – Diezel Blake, Aubrey Francis Norman, Alexis Koe, Jathena Vaneltsi, Krystal Firth, Adrianna Koe, Kiedyn Nerysoo, and Leah Vittrekwa – second
Chief Julius School – Aliayah Alexie and CJS Grade 8 Class – third
Grades 10 to 12
Moose Kerr School – Husineh Ayache and Sarah Meyook – first
East Three Secondary School – Alexandria Ruben – second
East Three Secondary School – Daniel Hartley – third
Passion
Grades 4 to 6
East Three Elementary School – Valerie Salloman – first
Chief Paul Niditchie School – Harmonie MacLeod-Lennie and Chloe Frost – second
Mangilaluk School – Trent Wolki – third
Grades 7 to 12
Moose Kerr School – Sydney McLeod – first
Mangilaluk School – Izaak Cockney – second
Moose Kerr School – Kylar Irish – third
Grades 10 to 12
East Three Secondary School – Rowan McInnes and Dezso Garaba – first
Chief Paul Niditchie School – James Arey-Cardinal – second
Mangilaluk School – Alex Wolki – third