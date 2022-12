For the first time in three years, East Three School hosted its Christmas Coffee House on Dec. 14.

Some of the more prominent musicians in the region dropped by to sing their holiday favourites. The coffee house also served as a bake sale fundraiser for the school’s French Immersion program.

Jay Bretana and Bisikha Dhungel emceed the evening.

Winston Moses sings Silent Night in Gwich’in. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Coffeehouse organizer Abe Drennan belts out his new holiday single Light of the Season for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Anna Pingo performs a series of tunes with the assistance of Abe Drennan and John Dillon. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Trenyce Voudrach sings “All I want for Christmas is you” for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Ellie Pond delivers a traditional Korean holiday song for the crowd. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Darryl Cockney-Goose performs “This Little Light of Mine” with the assistance of Dieter Weise, Shirley Elias and his father Louie Goose before sneaking out for a round of basketball. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Dieter Weise sings about Snoopy and the Red Baron with the help of Shirley Elias and Louie Goose. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Shirley Elias performs a drum beat after telling a traditional holiday bedtime story.