East Three School was bouncing with activity March 3 to 5 as the annual Inuvik Co-Ed Volleyball tournmament hit the courts. Eight teams came out for weekend. In the end,

Only Way Smashers took gold, the Inuvik Aces were second and Smack That was third. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Dawson Elias eyes the ball as it passes over the net. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kayleigh Storr fires off a deadly serve. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Davonna Kasook prepares to serve one up into play. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Justin Amos Dalby casually spikes the ball. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kolten Gordon-Ruben delivers on a serve. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Man Elanik takes to the air to block his opponent’s shot. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kaidan McDonald focuses on making a solid serve. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Heather Anikina braces herself to bump. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo