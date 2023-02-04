The Inuvik Curling Centre was bustling Jan. 21 as the Rock Stars Festival was back in full glory, drawing youth from as far away as Tsiigehtchic. The annual event, catering to kids aged five to eight years old, is designed to encourage children interested in the sport to embrace their brooms. Although only one team would win the trophy, all the kids were treated to pizza for their efforts.
Eric Bowling
Your source for all things happening in the Beaufort Delta. Eric jumped at the chance to write for the Inuvik Drum after cutting his teeth in Alberta. He enjoys long walks, loud music and strong coffee.... More by Eric Bowling