The Inuvik Curling Centre was bustling Jan. 21 as the Rock Stars Festival was back in full glory, drawing youth from as far away as Tsiigehtchic. The annual event, catering to kids aged five to eight years old, is designed to encourage children interested in the sport to embrace their brooms. Although only one team would win the trophy, all the kids were treated to pizza for their efforts.

Charlie Krug and Risa Castillo sweep ahead of a rock thrown by Nora Leon. In the background is Aurora Robert Neilson. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Sully Layton puts his whole body into throwing a rock. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

William McAskile prepares to throw a rock while Kayleigh Lennie gets ready to keep up with it. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Nora Leon and Keira Arey watch their rock approach the button. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Emerson Stefure eagerly sweeps ahead of a rock. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Boyeka Ajakpo finds a clever way to move the heavy rocks around in between ends. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Joella Lennie and Ace Logan chase a rock down the lane. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Charlie Krug, Risa Castillo and Nora Leon raise the Inuvik Rock Stars Festival trophy after taking on all challengers during the Rock Stars Festival. Photo courtesy Nick Saturnino