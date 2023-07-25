It was a busy weekend at Peggy Curtis Field. Inuvik Minor Softball association hosted a summer tournament, dubbed ‘Fun in the Sun’. A total of 10 teams came out to compete in three leagues on July 15 and 16.
Kullen Wainman decides to steal home while Aerayana Reardon awaits the ball. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Emerson Stefure has his game face on while Winnie Blake waits for the chance to run. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo
Winnie Blake reaches second plate. She was the most sportsmanlike female in the 8-10 year old category. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo