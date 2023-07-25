It was a busy weekend at Peggy Curtis Field. Inuvik Minor Softball association hosted a summer tournament, dubbed ‘Fun in the Sun’. A total of 10 teams came out to compete in three leagues on July 15 and 16.

Sierra Scheiwiller bolts for first base. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Cruz Blake is calm as he takes aim at a pitch. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

William Gruben show his practice is paying off. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Davie Rogers reaches down for a groundball as he plans where to throw. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kullen Wainman decides to steal home while Aerayana Reardon awaits the ball. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Mason Martin focuses on a catch. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Catcher Leni McDonald returns a pitch. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Richard Qaqqasiq Ebele prepares to knock one away. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Catcher Atlas Harder doesn’t let a messed up arm stop his game. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Paxton Baryluk is totally chill as the pitch comes in. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Glen Rogers grits his teeth as he takes aim. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Emelia Maring smiles from ear to ear as she reaches home plate. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Aerayana Reardon races home. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Carter Cardinal takes a breath as he connects. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Mex Mitchell grins as he prepares to go to bat. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Brooke Lennie makes the catch of the game. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Behati Harder prepares to knock a ball out of the air. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Kendrick Nerysoo returns a ball from the outfield. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Max Broadgagen focuses on a catch while he mans second base. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Emerson Stefure has his game face on while Winnie Blake waits for the chance to run. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Levi Arey touches down on third base. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Carter Main watches where he hit the ball. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

David Marshall prepares to wallop the horsehide. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Hayden Halle has his eyes on the prize as he runs to third base. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Ivan Raska focuses on a groundball. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Oliver McAskile bolts from second plate. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Addison Yourex makes her way to third base with ease. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Eleanor McLeod takes off with a smile. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Donnie Marshall hopes his aim is on as Jase Blake slides into third. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Winnie Blake reaches second plate. She was the most sportsmanlike female in the 8-10 year old category. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

Hayden Halle leaps to third plate. Eric Bowling/NNSL photo

