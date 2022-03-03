Inclusion NWT is celebrating “60 years of inclusion” through a pop-up museum in the lower level of Centre Square Mall.

Located in the former Grandma Lee’s space, the exhibition opens Friday, March 4 at 9 a.m., takes the audience on a chronological tour of Yellowknife’s history.

“Our exhibition offers an intimate glimpse into the daily life of the small Northern mining town that nurtured the spirit of Inclusion, diversity and unity that continues to inspire our organization and our partners into the future,” a press release from Inclusion NWT reads.

Beginning at the main entrance, the first window shows pre-1962 and is titled, Coming in from the land.

The display is a mix of artifacts, some from the NWT Historical archives including traps, skates, fox furs, and mukluks.

The pop-up museum showcases the pioneers of Yellowknife. One photo shows Jack Adderley, the co-founder of Northern News Services.

The exhibit is made up of artifacts loaned from NWT Archives, the Prince of Wales Northern Heritage Centre, the Yellowknife Historical Society, Yellowknife Public Library, Walt Humphries, Judy Murdock, Bruce Valpy, and True Value Hardware.

YK Gold & Silver, the Salvation Army, St. Patrick’s VinniesThrift Store, Ever Good Stuff Thrift Store, True Value Hardware and others also contributed items to the display, some had never been seen by the public.

“I think it’s great to spread out exhibitions into communities rather than just at a museum,” Vivian Squires told Yellowknifer. Squires has lived in Yellowknife since 1989 and has not seen anything like this. “This is a real treat,” she said.

The exhibition was built with participants of the Inclusion NWT Old Job Squad and the NWT Business Services team.

“Thank you to everyone throughout the community who made this exhibition possible,” said Beth Collinson, interim executive director.

Since 1962, Inclusion NWT has provided support for individuals with intellectual and other disabilities and their families in the NWT.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified Centre Square Mall. Yellowknifer regrets the error and any confusion or embarrassment it may have caused.