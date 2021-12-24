Yellowknifers can win big this month just by sharing their favourite way to “reconnect, recharge, and refresh.”

For almost 60 years, inclusion NWT has been supporting those living with disabilities and their families. Until Dec. 31, Inclusion NWT is accepting entries for its Healthy Families Challenge: Send in photos of your favourite place or activity that helps you calm down and reconnect. “Anyone who identifies as a parent, sibling, grandparent, cousin, aunt or uncle” can participate by submitting up to three photos, according to the organization’s website.

One lucky winner will get a prize pack that includes an Inclusion NWT hoodie, toque and handmade plush mascot; a free shredding of two bankers’ boxes of documents; and free distribution of 25 posters.

Yellowknifers can submit their entries at inclusionnwt.ca.