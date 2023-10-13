The incumbent MLA for Nahendeh is hoping third time’s the charm this coming November.

Shane Thompson has officially announced his intention to run for a third term in the legislative assembly. In a release sent out Thursday afternoon, Thompson stated that he spoke with residents, Elders and advisors to help make his decision.

“The first question people asked was: Do you still enjoy doing this type of work, and the answer is “Yes”,” he said. “The second question, and most importantly, was why? I can honestly say that it has been and always will be about the residents of the riding, especially the youth and elders. You need to want to help people, and this is what the job is about. You need to answer the phone at two or three in the morning if they call you, without a complaint.”

Thompson was first elected to the legislative assembly in 2015 and was re-elected in 2019. During his second term in office, Thompson was voted by the assembly to serve in cabinet, where he looked after several portfolios. He’s currently the Minister of Environment and Climate Change, Municipal and Community Affairs and Minister Responsible for Youth.

He also mentioned the work he’s done, mentioning more than 50 minister’s statements and more than 100 member’s statements.

As well, Thompson noted his attendance and punctuality.

“This assembly, I only missed four days, due to duty travel. Looking at my attendance for the last two assemblies (past eight years), these are the only days missed. As I said before, this is a job which I take seriously. I do not have outside distractions that take my attention away from the job.”

Nahendeh is one of the more popular ridings this time around with a total of six people already declaring their interest in running for the seat. In addition to Thompson, Josh Campbell, Mavis Cli-Michaud, Hillary Deneron, Darlene Sibbeston and Les Wright are planning to run.