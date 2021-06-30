Seven Indigenous organizations in the NWT will receive more than $2.9 million in funding towards cultural and community initiatives, NWT MP Michael McLeod said on June 29.

The Inuvialuit Communications Society, the Native Communications Society of the NWT and Norman Wells Land Corporation will receive $1.9 million under the Northern Aboriginal Broadcasting component of the Indigenous Languages and Cultures Program, said McLeod in a news release, on behalf of Heritage Minister Steven Guilbeault.

That funding will be distributed over the course of two years and will support the production of culturally relevant programming, the establishment and maintenance of production facilities, the promotion of Indigenous languages and cultures and offer venues to articulate issues relevant to Indigenous communities.

Aboriginal Sports Circle NWT will receive $735,410 over the 2021-2023 period to help the organization provide sport for social development projects in Indigenous communities.

Northern Youth Leadership, Northern Table Tennis and the Liidlii Kue First Nation will get $303,212 to be used for sport and physical activity programming for youth.

“Our government is committed to advancing reconciliation and renewing the relationship with Indigenous peoples, based on recognition of rights, respect, co‑operation and partnership,” said Guilbeault. “These projects will contribute to the protection and enhancement of Indigenous culture through traditional language broadcasting and youth programming, all suited to the unique needs and realities of people and communities in the North.”

McLeod said Indigenous communities are rich in culture but social and economic gaps remain to be addressed.

“I am very pleased that our government is taking steps to address these needs by making a significant investment in Indigenous broadcasting, sport and youth programming in the Northwest Territories,” he said.

Norman Wells Land Corporation President Sherry Hodgson thanked the federal government for the support that will help it promote traditional language and culture for community members.

Aaron Wells, executive director of Aboriginal Sports Circle NWT said the funding will help the organization “work towards achieving healthy culturally connected communities in the territory.”