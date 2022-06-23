The Indigo Love of Reading Foundation is committing $20,000 to Iglulik’s Siviniit School.

The announcement made on June 20th, is part of a greater national $1.5 million grant being given to more than 30 schools across Canada.

“Through the Literacy Fund Grant, we strive to help close education gaps and inequalities that unfortunately exist in Canada’s education system today,” said Rose Lipton, Executive Director of Indigo Love of Reading.

The grant distribution this year will help address literacy rates and equalize access to books in schools.

“This year’s Literacy Fund Grant recipients represent a diverse cross-section of communities and backgrounds – we are working with more First Nations communities than ever before as well as schools in urban centres and rural areas.”