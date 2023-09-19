A single-vehicle accident on the Ingraham Trail on Monday evening has left one person with serious and potentially life-altering injuries, according to the RCMP.

The police also say that alcohol and distracted driving are suspected to be factors the incident, which is under investigation.

There were three people trapped in the vehicle when it left the roadway near Madelaine Lake, the RCMP stated in a Tuesday afternoon news release.

“All three of the occupants suffered injuries in the collision that were not considered to be life threatening but all three occupants were transported to the hospital. RCMP later learned that one occupant was reported to have serious and potentially life-altering injuries as a result of the collision,” the police stated.

No details were publicly disclosed regarding the individuals involved.

