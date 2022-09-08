An injured bear spotted at the Yellowknife Airport was captured and killed on Wednesday evening.

Staff from the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (ENR) worked with members of YZF airport fire division in the hopes of capturing what was determined to be an injured bear, located around the airport tarmac.

A bear trap was placed in the vicinity and monitored.

Eventually, the bear was captured as of yesterday evening. An assessment by ENR’s wildlife veterinarian resulted in the decision to euthanize due to the animal’s injuries.

“It was determined that the level of injuries the bear had experienced prior to capture were very extensive, and unlikely to heal,” ENR stated. “In the interest of animal welfare, the decision was made to humanely euthanize the animal. It’s unfortunate, but it was determined that this animal was not a good candidate for relocation as she would be unlikely to survive or adequately prepare for hibernation.

”Injured animals can sometimes become unpredictable or pose a risk to public safety.”

ENR expressed gratitude to those who reported the bear.

“If you see a wild animal near your community, report it to ENR as soon as possible… and our team can determine what course of action, if any, is required.

“With the seasons changing, bears are getting ready for the winter by gathering more food and can become unpredictable and even aggressive. Please keep using caution on the trail systems in and around Yellowknife, leash your pets, and make sure garbage and other attractants like fuel are bear proofed. For more information, please visit: https://www.enr.gov.nt.ca/en/services/bear-safety“