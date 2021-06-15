Integrity Commissioner David Jones has directed that a complaint filed against Tu Nedhe-Wiilideh MLA Steve Norn be referred to an inquiry, the legislative assembly said in a news release on June 15.

Jones has investigated a complaint received on May 6 from Yellowknife North MLA Rylund Johnson, made at the direction of caucus in relation to alleged violations of the MLA Code of Conduct by Norn during his COVID-19 self-isolation.

Jones has concluded that a sole adjudicator should open an inquiry into the matter.

Norn’s lawyer Charles Davison appeared in a Yellowknife court on his behalf on June 15, after Norn was charged with violations of the Public Health Act. He is accused of failing to complete his self-isolation by entering the legislative assembly on April 17, one day before his isolation period was scheduled to end.

For the June 15 first court appearance, lawyer Charles Davison appeared on Norn’s behalf and applied to have the matter deferred to July 13. The judge agreed.

Davison indicated that Norn is working to secure an Edmonton defence lawyer for his next appearance.

The maximum penalty for individuals guilty of such a charge under the Public Health Act is a fine up to $10,000.

Jones’ investigation has no connection with the charges Norn faces, Jones said.

The Integrity Commissioner has prepared a report outlining the details of the investigation, in line with the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act.

The report is now available to the public and it will be tabled on the first day of the next sitting of the assembly in October.

As a next step, the assembly’s Board of Management will recommend the Speaker appoint a sole adjudicator, who will then determine if any hearing in the inquiry will be in public or in private.

Following the inquiry, the adjudicator will submit a disposition report to the Speaker, with written reasons that either dismiss the complaint or find that Norn breached the Code of Conduct.

It would recommend disciplinary action according to section 106(1) of the Legislative Assembly and Executive Council Act.