With 22 new Covid-19 infections announced on Sunday, Nunavut now has 196 active cases of the virus.

Kinngait is the latest community to be among those affected by the spread of the illness.

Iqaluit still has the most residents who have contracted the virus, at 53. Arviat is next at 48. Rankin Inlet has 42.

There are 20 cases in Pangnirtung, 16 in Iglulik, nine in Sanirajak, three in Qikiqtarjuaq, two in Chesterfield Inlet, and one each in Baker Lake, Pond Inlet and Kinngait.

“As we see our case numbers continue to climb, we’re experiencing intense strain on our healthcare system, staff and those working in Covid response,” said Dr. Michael Patterson, Nunavut’s chief public health officer. “Please remain patient and kind, as there will be continued delays. Everyone is working tirelessly and deserve our thanks and appreciation. The best way to help is to follow all the public health measures and do your part to slow the spread. Please stay home as much as possible and please don’t take any unnecessary chances.”

Three people in Iqaluit were listed as recovered from Covid as of Sunday’s update.

Strict territory-wide public health measures are in place until at least Jan. 17, and travel restrictions remain in place for Arviat, Iglulik, Iqaluit, Pangnirtung, Rankin Inlet and Sanirajak. Travel to and from those communities is restricted to essential purposes only, as well as residents. Non-essential travel, especially between communities in Nunavut, continues to be highly discouraged, according to the Department of Health.