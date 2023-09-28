In an effort to be ready for emergencies, members of the Canadian Coast Guard are conducting international exercises on Herschel Island Sept. 30.

An announcement was released Sept. 28.

“Canadian Coast Guard (CCG) will be facilitating a full-scale live exercise with the U.S. Coast Guard, Royal Canadian Air Force, and Herschel Island-Qikiqtaruk Territorial Park on Sept. 30, 2023 in the Beaufort Sea,” the announcement reads. “The purpose of the joint exercise is to prepare for potential marine emergencies occurring in the Canadian Arctic. The exercise involves a mock scenario for training purposes. There is no real emergency or danger to the public.”

The training will simulate a fire on board a cruise ship — Le Commandant Charcot. Maritime traffic is not being restricted around the training site, but the Coast Guard is asking people to keep away as to not interfere with the simulated operation.

The date is subject to weather conditions and could be moved if circumstances change.

“The Arctic is a large, vast and challenging operational environment,” concludes the announcement. “It is vital that Canada and its partners work together to maintain emergency preparedness and the capacity to respond effectively in case of a major incident.”