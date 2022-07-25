The Inuit Circumpolar Council (ICC) Canada, has held their annual general meeting this year in the Nunavik town of Kuujjuaq during the week of July 18.

Elections were also held for ICC Canada with Lisa Qiluqqi Koperqualuk being elected as president and Herb Nakimayak taking the place of vice-president.

“It has been my honour to serve as president of ICC Canada for the past four years,” said outgoing ICC Canada president Monica Ell-Kanayuk.

“Representing my fellow Inuit at international meetings such as the Arctic Council in Norway, and the United Nations Permanent Forum on Indigenous Issues (UNPFII) in New York were memorable experiences and important to bring our voice to the table. I also want to take this opportunity to thank Makivik Corporation for hosting us at our AGM, and our entire delegation for the week ahead for the ICC 14th general assembly, which is being held virtually,” she added.

Nunavut delegates to the ICC annual general meeting include Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated president Aluki Kotierk, Qikiqtani Inuit Association president Olatuk Akesuk, Kitikmeot Inuit Association (KIA) president Stanley Anablak and Kivalliq Inuit Association president Kono Tattuinee.

The ICC is a multi-national non-governmental organization representing Inuit from Chukotka (eastern Russia) to Greenland promoting Inuit culture, rights and interests.