The Inuit Crown Partnership Committee meeting was held in-person at Ottawa’s Shaw Convention Centre, and online on Dec. 13. Bringing together Inuit leaders from across Inuit Nunangat.

Crown-Indigenous Relations Minister Marc Miller and Inuit Tapiriit Kanatami President Natan Obed co-chaired the meeting.

In attendance also were Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated President Aluki Kotierk, Northern Affairs Minister Dan Vandal, Fisheries and Oceans Minister Joyce Murray, Treasury Board of Canada President Mona Fortier and Justice Minister David Lametti. Tuning in online were Indigenous Services Minister Patty Hajdu, Transport Minister Omar Alghabra and Inuit Circumpolar Council Canada president Monica Ell-Kanayuk.

Among these discussions include addressing economic and social inequality for Inuit and the ongoing work with the National Action Plan for Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women (MMIWG), the Inuit Action Plan and the federal path towards addressing MMIWG.

“I look forward to working in collaboration and continued partnership with Inuit leaders to address your priorities and make changes that will have lasting impact across Inuit Nunangat,” said Miller.

Obed said there were productive discussions regarding the implementation of the 2021 federal budget and making Inuit priorities clear for the 2022 budget.

It was also the first time in nearly two years Inuit leaders were able to meet in-person due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

“Today’s meeting renews our mandate to work together to create prosperity for Inuit in Canada,” said Obed.