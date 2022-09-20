The Inuit-specific Piruviapik Childcare Centre has opened up in Ottawa’s east end, situated in the former Rideau High School it brings together traditional values and culturally sensitive programming for Inuit infants, pre-schoolers and toddlers living in the nation’s capital.

Operated by the Inuuqatigiit Centre, the childcare facility was three years in the making, this included a one million dollar renovation which incorporated Inuit design elements.

“I am certain this will be the first in many honours this centre will achieve in the years ahead,” said Mona Fortier, MP for Ottawa-Vanier who was present during Piruviapik’s grand opening.

Country food and bannock were served at the grand opening event.

One of the aims for Piruviapik is to provide a foundation for it’s students to achieve literacy in Inuktitut grounded in Inuit Qaukimajatuqangit.

Inuuqatigiit was first established in 2005 by the parents of those enrolled in Tungasuvvingat Inuit’s Head Start Children’s Program. Today Inuuqatigiit continues to serve Inuit families in Ottawa with educational, social, cultural and recreational services for those families.