Meta (better known as Facebook) on July 8 announced that Inuktitut is now available on the online social media platform. The translated interface is a culmination of a four-year-partnership between NTI (Nunavut Tunngavik Incorporated) and Meta to help promote the daily usage of Inuktitut among Nunavummiut.

“Inuit expect to see and hear Inuktut in all aspects of our lives. Recognizing Inuktitut as an official language on Facebook, equal to English and French, reinforces the legitimacy of our language,” said Aluki Kotierk, president of NTI.

“Being able to access Facebook in our own language is an important and concrete step towards seeing and hearing Inuktut in all aspects of our lives.”

The translation was led by the Pirurvik Centre, an Iqaluit-based learning centre. There were some new concepts created for Facebook with Inuktitut being a poly-synthetic language, ‘Facebook page’ will be known as ‘Facebook makpigaq’.

“Piurvik is honoured to have worked with Meta and NTI to ensure the new words created in Inuktitut reflect the nuances of our language and culture,” said Leena Eric, executive director of the Pirurvik Centre, “the Facebook interface in Inuktitut will be a daily educational tool for younger generations to learn Inuktitut and a communication tool for Inuktitut-speaking Inuit.”

Meta in the announcement added language revitalization is included in the Truth and Reconciliation Commission calls to action in Canada.

“Facebook is a vital tool for connection and community for Inuit,” Debbie Reid, Indigenous Policy Manager at Meta in Canada. “We recognize that language is integral to the Inuit way of being and identity, and we are honoured to play a role in supporting the efforts of NTI to strengthen and promote the vitality of their language.”

Facebook remains the North’s most used social media network across all three territories. In 2018 Meta launched Inupiaq (Northern Alaska Inuit dialect) language settings, also spoken in parts of the Northwest Territories.

To change your language settings from English to Inuktitut, go to your settings on your Facebook profile, go to Language and Region and click on edit Facebook language.