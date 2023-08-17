Beneficiaries of the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation who are displaced by the NWT Wildfires are eligible for $1,000 each in relief funding.

A notice was posted to the Inuvialuit Regional Corporation’s Facebook page Aug. 15. A follow up notice was posted the next day.

“With Evacuation Orders for NWT wildfires now extending into the city of Yellowknife, Ndilǫ, Dettah and immediate, surrounding communities, IRC is committed to providing $1000 in relief support per Inuvialuit Beneficiary household affected by Evacuation Orders where they live,” reads the notice. “If your banking direct deposit information has not changed, Inuvialuit Beneficiary households under Evacuation will see $1000 relief support from IRC automatically enter banking accounts in the coming few days. You do not need to contact IRC.

“Let IRC know if there have been changes or your household does not have direct deposit set up. Be patient in getting through as phone lines are working at IRC, but in and out due to the wildfires.”

Beneficiaries are defined as anyone Inuvialuit who is over 18 and is registered with the Inuvialuit Trust under the Inuvialuit Final Agreement.

Eligible beneficiaries who are not set up for direct deposit are asked to email enrolment@inuvialuit.com or phone (867) 777-7000 between 8:30am and 5pm to set up their relief deposit. Because of the high call volume, the IRC is asking anyone who phones or emails to include their contact information so staff can follow up.

“IRC acknowledges that Beneficiaries, along with their families, are now in difficult situations and we would like to do what we can to help those being affected by wildfire evacuations in accessing immediate basic needs,” reads the first notice. “Please stay safe.

“During this time the IRC Staff are working as fast as we can to help the Wildfire Evacuees. Beneficiaries should be patient in getting through as phone lines are working at IRC, but in and out due to the wildfires.

“We ask that Beneficiaries only phone/email if you have an address change or banking information change/update in regard to relief payments. Payments will be made as soon as possible in the coming few days.”