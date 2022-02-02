Inuvik Town Council is sending a letter to the GNWT’s Electoral Boundaries Commission asking to not remove an MLA from the region.

Councillors discussed the matter at the end of their Jan. 26 regular meeting.

“I personally feel it’s very important that we retain our current MLA allotment,” said Coun. Tony Devlin. “There’s a whole big huge territory outside of Yellowknife and I really feel that a it would be a huge disservice for Inuvik in particular to be reduced to one MLA.”

Deputy Mayor Natasha Kulikowski echoed Devlin’s sentiments and agreed the town should submit a letter to the commission.

A working paper was published Dec. 3 by the commission with two potential changes to the 19 existing electoral districts in the NWT. The first proposal merely adjusts the boundaries of ridings in the major urban centres, whereas the other would see the elected body of the GNWT reduced to 16 MLAs, with Yellowknife, Hay River and Inuvik each losing one.

Politics being as they are, Devlin noted if Inuvik only had one MLA, that MLA would likely be in cabinet, robbing the town of a “dissenting” voice from the other side of the chamber.

“Right now we have a minister and we have a regular MLA,” said Coun. Kurt Wainman. “So we’re on both sides of the government. I like how it currently is. I don’t think

we should be giving up an MLA or anything.”

Coun. Grant Gowans noted the town had to fight hard to have two MLAs and going back to a single MLA would be a major set-back.

None of the reports suggestions are binding, but the commission is required to review electoral divisions every eight years and propose potential changes.

“I don’t want to see the balance of power go any more to Yellowknife than it already is, quite frank,” said Mayor Clarence Wood. “If council wishes, I’ll sit down and use my creative writing abilities to write a letter on this.

“Of course, I won’t send it out until council’s had a chance to criticize what I put down.”

Feedback on the two suggestions is being taken by the commission until summer. Anyone who wants to voice their opinion is able to email a written submission to info@nwtelectoralboundaries.ca or by phone at (867) 445-6005.

Should the pandemic ease off, the commission also hopes to visit communities around the NWT to discuss the report in person.