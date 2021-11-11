Inuvik Curling Centre is abuzz with activity this fall, as youth aged 5 to 8 are taking to the ice Monday through Thursday for half-ice curling. The walk-in program, which starts at 6 p.m. each night, is taught by the Inuvik Jr. Curling program, which sends athletes to help the young curlers learn the sport. For more details, contact the Inuvik Curling Centre at curlinginuvik@gmail.com.