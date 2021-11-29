Inuvik has been declared Covid-19 free, and Tuktoyaktuk is down to 21 active cases of the virus.

Outside the Delta, there are a total of two other cases in the NWT — one in the Yellowknife region and the other in Hay River.

Numbers accurate to 9 a.m. Nov. 29 were released shortly after 3:30 p.m.

“The Office of the Chief Public Health Officer (OCPHO) is announcing zero (0) new cases of COVID-19 in the NWT since November 26,” said Dr. Kami Kandola.

A containment order for the hamlet of Tuktoyaktuk has been extended until Dec. 6 at midnight.

An announcement from the office of the Chief Public Health Officer announced Nov. 25 that, based on current trends, it is expected there would still be at least 17 active cases of Covid-19 in the community as of Nov. 29, when the Public Health Order was set to expire.

“The risk of continued COVID-19 transmission is significant if the PHO is lifted while there are so many active cases in the community,” said. Dr. Kami Kandola. “The Tuktoyaktuk Temporary COVID-19 Restrictions PHO will therefore be extended and will expire at 11:59PM on December 5, 2021.

“It is expected that schools can plan to re-open to in person learning the morning of December 6, 2021.”

Masking remains mandatory inside all indoor buildings and gathering spaces and gatherings are limited to household members while the public health order is in place. Anyone exposed to Covid-19 or experiencing symptoms is required to isolate for at least 10 days and be tested on the 10th day of isolation.

Tuktoyaktuk has set up a check point with the blessings of the GNWT as an attempt to deter people from entering or leaving the community. The check point will be in place until at least Dec. 3.

People isolating at Mangilaluk school have been transitioned into housing units over the coming days, according to a Covid-19 update released Nov. 29.

Testing for Covid-19 in Tuktoyaktuk has been expanded to anyone who has been in contact with a positive Covid-19 case or is showing symptoms — even mild ones.

A public health order for Inuvik expired Nov. 23 at midnight.

A Nov. 22 general Covid-19 update notes that children aged five to 11 years old are now approved to receive the Comirnaty aka Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine and the GNWT was working to get the required supplies. Once this is done, parents will be able to book their children for vaccinations using the online booking system or by contacting their local health centre.

An announcement the Federal Government had approved a request for assistance from the Canadian Rangers to the community was included in the Nov. 17 daily Covid-19 update from the GNWT.

Rangers will be on hand in the community to assist until at least Dec. 1. Their service may be extended if the situation requires it.

Assistance with medication pick up and delivery, grocery pick up and delivery and mail pick up and delivery can be requested by phoning 1-867-689-2178 from 9:30 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Tuktoyaktuk Rangers Sgt. Jackie Jacobson told Inuvik Drum the unit had activated on Nov. 16 as volunteers, but were now operating in official capacity.

Transportation is available for people in need of testing or who are in isolation. Anyone in need can phone (867) 766-8650 for assistance.