A Piece Was Born - by Sergey Nedelko, Grade 10, Moose Kerr School, combining the mathematical pattern of the Fibonacci Sequence with artistic expression. Send your artwork in to the Inuvik Drum and we’ll showcase it in this space in a future edition! Photo courtesy of Dan Summers
