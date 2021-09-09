With our children returning to school this week, now is a good time to reflect on the examples we set.

You don’t have to look very far in the news to find examples of adults behaving badly. From mobs of anti-maskers harassing nurses and attacking campaigning politicians to extremists passing Talibanesque abortion laws in Texas, there is a real danger in forgetting that being a good and caring person is an option on this planet.

Fortunately, we’ve been able to shine the spotlight on a number of adults who are showing the world you can be a good person and accomplish great things.

Take Paul Hayes for example, who biked all the way from Victoria, B.C. to Tuktoyaktuk to raise money to help pay for veterinarian bills for others, with the sole companionship of his dog Cinder during the month-spanning journey. This display of both altruism and athleticism is an awesome example to show our kids of what a good heart and a healthy body can do for the world.

In the arts, we’ve heard stories of great kindness as well. Coldplay singer Chris Martin took the time to connect with a group of students at East Three Secondary School before the summer broke, speaking with them for 45 minutes and would have spent the whole afternoon with them if the class has not been interrupted by the bell. During the talk he learned all the students names and their goals and even listened to emerging musician Trenyce Voudrach sing and play guitar. He encouraged the students to continue with music if they enjoy playing it, and with Voudrach going on to perform at no less than three music festivals this summer, it seems like his words were taken to heart.

While highlighting the good people pouring love into the Delta from outside, it’s also important to note the ongoing efforts by locals to help the next crop of Northerners have the best options available to them. These efforts are so widespread, it seems unfair to only list a few. But most recently, Children’s First and several Elders worked together to provide knowledge camps for children just outside of town. A youth camp in Ulukhaktok was organized by the Western Arctic Youth Collective and contributed to by a huge swathe of contributors, bringing families together that haven’t seen each other for generations.

All these efforts can show our youth there are real-life parallels to the heroes they read about in comic books and control in their video games.

Out of necessity, news tends to focus on the adults who don’t behave well, largely because their actions have the potential to disrupt other people’s lives. Victims of crime deserve the justice of having their perpetrator known for his or her actions. Politicians who govern with an ideology driving all their decisions and major changes in government both have the potential to endanger people dependent on systems in place should they be eliminated or changed suddenly. Anyone planning to travel is certainly advised to examine the “Covid-19 culture” of wherever it is they are going.

So when we see adults being good, caring and helpful, we must ensure our kids see it. The bad examples of adult behaviour these days show its sorely needed.